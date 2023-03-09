AUSTIN, Texas (WTVO) — Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is planning to build his own town along the Colorado River for his employees to live and work, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Musk has described his vision of the town as a “Texas utopia,” according to the Journal.

According to the report, Musk and an executive from his Boring Co. tunnel company have researched incorporating the proposed town, to be called Snailbrook, after the Boring Co.’s mascot, into Bastrop County.

The town would be built on land adjacent to Boring and SpaceX facilities that are under construction.

Boring’s president, Steve Davis, said Musk eventually hopes to create an entire city.

Musk’s companies have purchased 3,500 acres in the Austin area over the last three years, the Journal said, which is about four times the size of New York’s Central Park.

Musk relocated his home from California to Texas in 2021, calling California the land of “overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation.” But, last month, Tesla said its engineering headquarters would be located in Palto Alto, although its corporate headquarters remains in Texas.

Tesla has also built a Gigafactory in Travis County, outside of Austin.

The Journal also reported that an entity called Gapped Bass LLC, of which Davis serves as president, has purchased more than 200 acres in Bastrop County, with paperwork filed to build 110 homes. Street names have been approved by Bastrop County officials with names like “Boring Boulevard,” “Waterjet Way,” and “Cutterhead Crossing.”

Boring employees can apply for a home with rent starting at $800, with an understanding that they must vacate the home within 30 days if they leave the company or are fired.

Musk has long been a proponent of creating self-sustaining energy and providing affordable housing for his employees.