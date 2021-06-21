Report finds Illinois one of the least patriotic states in America

(WTVO) — According to a new study by WalletHub, Illinois ranked #45 out of the “most patriotic” states.

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the study took 13 key indicators of patriotism, of love of country, into account, including the number of military enlistees and veterans, the share of adults who voted in the 2020 election, to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Montana, Alaska, Maryland, Vermont and New Hampshire ranked as the most patriotic states.

New York, Florida, Connecticut, Michigan, California and Illinois ranked as the least.

Red States were slightly more patriotic than Blue States, the study found.

Georgia had the most military enlistees, with North Dakota the least.

The highest percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 election was found in New Jersey. The least amount was found in Arkansas.

Utah had the most people who volunteer for civic engagement, while Florida had the least.

You can find the full results of the study here.