(WTVO) — Shoe retailer Foot Locker announced this week that it will close 400 mall stores as part of a plan to “reset” the company to market to niche audiences.

According to Business Insider, Foot Locker operates 1,300 stores in malls in North America, and said it expected to close 420 of them by 2026.

The company said it would close underperforming mall stores and open 300 free-standing “new concept” stores, where it expects to make 50% of its revenue.

The new “community” stores would be designed for areas with a “strong affinity for sneakers.”

Its “power stores” would go into shopping areas with a “broad set of consumers,” and be geared toward kids’ products and attract an “older and higher-income shopper.”