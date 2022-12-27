(WTVO) — Illinois is one of 15 states in which the amount of traced guns found at crime scenes is on the rise, according to a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the report, the ATF traced 19,086 firearms in Illinois. That’s up from 14,897 in 2020. The increase puts Illinois sixth on the list of states with the most traced guns.

The most commonly traced firearms in Illinois in 2021 were chambered for 9mm, .40 caliber, and .45 caliber rounds. Those three calibers accounted for 68.5% of all firearms traced in the state.

The ATF reports that guns found at crime scenes are typically firearms the bureau traces, which are defined at firearms that have been used or suspected to have been used to crime. Not all of the 453,500 firearms the ATF traced in 2021 were used in a crime, however.

The report comes as active shooter incidents climbed by more than 50% in 2021, the Center Square reported. Also in 2021, guns were involved in 234,500 violent crimes, a more than 30-percent increase from 2020.

RankState1-yr change in firearm tracingsATF firearm tracings, 2021ATF firearm tracings, 2020
1Massachusetts74.5%3,1931,830
2Rhode Island59.7%661414
3Oklahoma54.4%5,2463,397
4New York41.9%10,1987,187
5Connecticut40.9%1,5961,133
6Illinois28.1%19,08614,897
7Florida27.3%34,33126,966
8Ohio25.8%20,72316,472
9Louisiana24.1%13,70211,041
10North Carolina20.8%22,91818,973
11California20.2%53,76144,709
12Wisconsin19.2%7,0215,892
13Texas19.0%45,35138,109
14Tennessee18.2%15,33712,970
15Kansas16.7%4,2733,661
16South Carolina14.7%10,6619,295
17New Mexico14.1%4,0603,557
18Indiana14.0%10,3169,049
19Kentucky13.9%6,7645,941
20Minnesota13.4%4,5604,020
21Wyoming13.4%288254
22Alabama11.8%8,7977,868
23New Jersey11.5%4,6404,161
24Delaware10.7%1,6511,491
25Pennsylvania9.9%15,18613,823
26Arizona9.8%12,02710,952
27Maryland9.4%9,7108,872
28Idaho9.4%1,3451,229
29Michigan8.6%12,27411,301
30Nevada8.5%6,6876,164
31New Hampshire8.1%692640
32Utah8.0%2,9892,767
33Colorado6.7%6,9546,516
34Georgia6.2%20,35619,172
35Missouri5.2%10,0969,598
36Arkansas4.8%3,5163,355
37South Dakota4.0%806775
38Oregon3.8%5,3315,138
39Washington3.2%5,4785,310
40Mississippi2.2%4,6994,596
41Nebraska1.9%2,1812,140
42Iowa0.4%2,5552,546
43Virginia-0.1%12,01912,033
44Alaska-4.5%778815
45North Dakota-5.9%750797
46Montana-10.6%1,1251,259
47Maine-17.9%499608
48West Virginia-23.4%1,6712,181
49Hawaii-24.1%110145
50Vermont-26.1%232314