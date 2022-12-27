(WTVO) — Illinois is one of 15 states in which the amount of traced guns found at crime scenes is on the rise, according to a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the report, the ATF traced 19,086 firearms in Illinois. That’s up from 14,897 in 2020. The increase puts Illinois sixth on the list of states with the most traced guns.

The most commonly traced firearms in Illinois in 2021 were chambered for 9mm, .40 caliber, and .45 caliber rounds. Those three calibers accounted for 68.5% of all firearms traced in the state.

The ATF reports that guns found at crime scenes are typically firearms the bureau traces, which are defined at firearms that have been used or suspected to have been used to crime. Not all of the 453,500 firearms the ATF traced in 2021 were used in a crime, however.

The report comes as active shooter incidents climbed by more than 50% in 2021, the Center Square reported. Also in 2021, guns were involved in 234,500 violent crimes, a more than 30-percent increase from 2020.