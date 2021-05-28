Report: Illinois school students were restrained thousands of times, despite virtual learning

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Schools in Illinois secluded or restrained students thousands of times this year, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune and Propublica.

New state data shows 2,400 students were secluded and restrained more than 15,000 times, despite the schools doing virtual learning.

The report says the practice continued even though new rules were put in place last year to stop it.

The state Senate voted earlier this week to ban locked seclusion rooms unless students or staff are in “imminent danger” or harm.

The bill would also end the use of face-down restraint by the end of the next school year.