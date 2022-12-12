(WTVO) — A new report shows Illinois is no place for middle Americans to get tax breaks.

The Kiplinger report, “10 Least Tax-Friendly States for Middle-Class Families,” ranks Illinois as the state that taxes “middle-income residents at an above average rate.”

“Sorry, Illinois, but you’re the least tax-friendly state in the country for middle-class families,” the report said.

The state’s flat income tax, combined state and local sales taxes and some of the highest property taxes in the country are to blame for the Illinois ranking, Kiplinger says.

Illinois Rep. Mike Marron, R-Danville, says the report should not come as a shock.

“We have an extraordinarily high tax burden, and you’re asking the middle class to foot the bill for everything that we do in government,” Marron said. “We’re not very judicious with how we spend money in Springfield, which is a huge problem.

“The middle class bears the brunt of that. I think being realistic, the state is set in its ways, and it would be tough to change, but that does not mean we should not try. That also doesn’t mean that we cannot change things.”

State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, says the unfavorable situation for the middle-class has more to do with the fact that Illinois is a donor state, meaning it pays more in federal taxes than it receives.

“We need to overcome the fact that we are a donor state,” Ford told The Center Square. “When you look at what states are more friendly to taxpayers, they are usually not donor states.”

Failed leadership has also plagued the state, according to Ford. He noted that former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s inability to work with Democrats to pass a balanced budget and the corruption scandal involving former Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan have also left middle-class taxpayers holding the bag.