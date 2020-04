Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health failing after surgery

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in “grave danger” after undergoing a surgery recently, an unnamed US official told CNN Monday.

Kim missed the April 15 celebration of the Day of the Sun, the country’s most important holiday, CNN reports. The day commemorates the birth of Kim Il-Sung, the country’s founder and Kim’s grandfather.

Kim was reportedly last seen four days before that at a government meeting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!