CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Only about 1% of the 26,000 migrants who have arrived in Chicago as part of Texas’ “Operation Lone Star” have received permits to work legally in the United States.

An investigative report from CBS News revealed the cost of applying, the availability of documents, and the high demand were all contributing factors.

The cost to apply for a work permit is $400, and a 31-page application is required to get the work permit. A form is available to waive the fee, but the processing time is about 2 months.

Currently, about 14,000 migrants, who crossed the Texas border to illegally enter the United States, are being housed in city-operated shelters. Over the past 16 months, more than 26,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago.

Chicago shelters have a 60-day stay limit, at which point an applicant must move out or apply for an extension. Nearly 9,000 migrants are approaching that limit on February 1st.

According to CBS 2, as of December 29th, 2023, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had processed work permits for 1,480 people. The outlet reported that only 284 have received work permits, and 279 have received a Social Security card.

More migrants continue to arrive. On New Year’s Eve, San Antonio sent 355 migrants on a chartered plane to Rockford, where they were put on buses bound for Chicago.

Legislators in several Chicago suburbs are in the process of enacting ordinances that would fine or impound buses for unscheduled migrant drop-offs, with each saying they do not have the resources to shelter and care for them.