Report: Rockford one of the fastest-shrinking cities in the U.S.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is one of the fastest-shrinking cities in the country, according to new data from the U.S. Census.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Rockford lost 7,676 people, or 5% of its population, over the last decade, placing it as the 9th fastest-shrinking large city in the U.S, and 15th of cities with a population of 50,000 or more.

Another Illinois city, Decatur, lost 5,385 residents and came in at No. 15. on the large cities list.

The five cities that have lost the most people since the last census are Detroit, Baltimore, St. Louis, Cleveland, and Toledo.

The Tribune says the population shift is part of a trend of residents moving to the Southwest and West.

David Wilson, professor of geography and urban planning at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told the Tribune that Rockford and Decatur are suffering from structural, systematic forces in the new postindustrial economy.

“I think those cities are very susceptible to having populations hurt by the new service economy or the new postindustrial economy, and that’s because they have such a historical reliance, and a current reliance, on manufacturing and heavy-duty industry,” Wilson said.

“And for those city economies that have not diversified, they really get hurt, they get pummeled. And what does that mean to get pummeled? People have a very difficult time living there and earning a living wage. They simply can’t make ends meet. And they become primed for thinking about leaving and trying to find something better,” he said.

Wilson said the perception that Rockford isn’t safe is also a factor, with the largest population losses among those who earn less, moving to areas with better job prospects, lower taxes and better weather.

The 2020 Census is still on going, with precise state population totals to be released in Spring 2021. That data will determine the appointment of seats in the U.S. House.

