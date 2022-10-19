(WTVO) — Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly gearing up to begin production on a “big-scale” sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster, “Twister.”

According to Deadline, the script for the sequel, titled “Twisters,” has been written by Mark L. Smith, who wrote The Revenant. The film will be co-financed by Universal and Warner Bros, who distributed the original.

While “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski was apparently going to be at the helm, he departed the project for a Formula One racing movie starring Brad Pitt.

Deadline reports that “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vaserheli, “Prey” and “10 Cloverfield Lane” director Dan Trachtenberg, and Travis Knight, director of the animated “Kubo and the Two Strings” are under consideration to take the job.

Jan De Bont directed the original, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as stormchasers pursuing a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

Deadline also reported the studio is intent in luring Hunt back for the sequel.

The late Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jami Gertz and Cary Elwes also starred in the original, which raked in $494 million worldwide and was scripted by Michael Crichton.