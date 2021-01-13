Reports: Packers place OT Jared Veldheer on COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers’ Jared Veldheer (68) and teammates stand on the sideline during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Well, the newest member of the Green and Gold will not play in the upcoming divisional playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. According to reports from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have placed offensive tackle Jared Veldheer on the Covid-19 reserve list as result of a positive COVID test.

So far, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, they have cleared all contact tracing and do not have to put anyone else on the list at this time.

Tests between now and Saturday could be a big factor in who will be available to play Saturday against the Rams.