Republicans plan to hold politicians accountable with ‘Reimagine Illinois’ campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republican leaders hope to make politicians more accountable with the new “Reimagine Illinois” campaign.

Lawmakers say the plan focuses on four major categories: ending corruption, implementing responsible fiscal leadership, growing opportunities for families, and ensuring public safety.

Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) said, “Improving public safety starts with attracting our best and brightest citizens to law enforcement in order for our communities to be protected. We need to implement a ‘Back the Badge’ program to recruit and retain the best officers we can put on the streets. Ending public corruption is at the heart of Reimagine Illinois. Exposing and eliminating conflicts of interest, preventing state lawmakers from acting as lobbyists and empowering citizens to act is essential to putting power back in the hands of Illinoisans.”

“Last fall, Illinoisans sent a clear message to state government – they are done paying for years of fiscal mismanagement in state government,” said Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore). “We want the residents of Illinois to know we’ve heard you and Reimagine Illinois is an alternative that reflects months of work to lay out a comprehensive framework of proposals that we believe resonates in every part of Illinois. To move Illinois forward – to Reimagine Illinois – we need to get past the failed promises of the past and look in a new direction, which is exactly what this platform does.”

Lawmakers say that as of today, over 80 bills have been introduced to to achieve their “Reimagine Illinois” plan.