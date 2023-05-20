ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 2838 Knight Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19th.

Rockford Fire Department says the first engine arrived within three minutes and found the kitchen on fire. Fire companies quickly put out the fire.

The Fire Department says the fire was caused by unattended cooking. Fire crews are able to safely rescue the two people in the home and their pet cat.

The Fire Department says damages are estimated at $10,000. The American Red Cross is also assisting the two people with housing.