Restaurant hostess assaulted after asking tourists for vaccine cards, police say

The victim, a 24-year-old hostess at Carmine’s restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, was punched in the face multiple times and sustained bruising and redness, police said. (PIX11 News)

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) – A hostess at a popular Italian restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side was attacked after asking out-of-towners to show their proof of COVID-19 vaccination, according to police.

It happened Thursday night at Carmine’s restaurant at Broadway and West 91st Street, officials said.

The hostess, 24, was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked them to show proof of vaccination, the NYPD said.

The victim was punched in the face multiple times and sustained bruising and redness, police said.

According to the NYPD, the three women were charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. They were were all given desk appearance tickets and told to return in October.

Authorities identified the suspects as 49-year-old Sally Lewis, 44-year-old Kaeita Rankin, and 21-year-old Tyonnie Rankin.

“Our goal is to serve our customers great food, offer excellent service and hospitality while keeping our employees and customers safe as we comply with the government mandated COVID-19 protocols,” a spokesperson from Carmine’s said in a statement to the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

New York City rules require patrons to show proof of vaccination at many indoor businesses, including restaurants and bars.

“It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job – as required by city policies – and trying to make a living,” the restaurant said. “Our focus right now is caring for our employee and the rest of our restaurant family. We are a family-style restaurant, and this is the absolute last experience any of our employees should ever endure and any customers witness.”