Restaurants helped feed law enforcement during Rockford credit union standoff

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Several Rockford restaurants near the site of Friday’s standoff at a credit union stepped up for law enforcement who couldn’t leave the scene.

Among the contributing restaurants: Lino’s, Portillo’s, McDonald’s, and Dos Reales.

“We felt [we couldn’t] leave those people outside,” said Dos Reales General Manager Jose Gonzalez. “We decided to stay open until 10pm for them.”

One of the officers who came into the restaurant was hungry and all of the employees went straight to work.

“We started warming stuff [up] and serving tacos for everybody. We had [Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies], the marshals, local police, [and] we had FBI.”

Gonzalez estimates his restaurant fed 50 – 60 people.

“One of the officers said in 25 years of service, this [was] the first time something [was] free [for him.]”

That support didn’t go unnoticed. Gonzalez said the manager from heritage Credit Union, the site of Friday night’s standoff, left a $1,000 tip for his staff.

“When you saw that tip on the ticket, that tells you more than words how they feel and how… grateful they were.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories