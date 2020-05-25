Retired Marine stands 24 hours straight to raise awareness about veteran suicide

WASHINGTON (CNN/WFLA) — On a concrete median at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street Northwest stands a retired marine Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers.

Chambers’ wife Lorraine says her husband began a special Memorial Day weekend tradition in 2002. that required him to stand for 24 hours straight this year.

“It’s a very emotional time, very emotional,” she said.

The 45-year-old San Diego County resident plans to stand for 24 hours straight this year to raise awareness about veteran suicide. He will even abstain from food, water and bathroom breaks.

“Health, relationships, financial, those are the biggest things that contribute to suicide,” Sabrina Barella said.

Barella helps run Chambers’ charity fittingly named “The Saluting Marine Cares.” The charity pays for veteran medical bills left uncovered by the VA.

