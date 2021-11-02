Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in DC area

CHICAGO — Spokespeople close to Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., said Monday night that the longtime activist is recovering after falling and striking his head in Washington D.C.
Jackson was attending a town meeting on Howard University’s campus when he fell.
Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital, where doctors ran various tests, including a CT scan. Results came back normal. Hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation, however.
Late September, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., was discharged from a rehabilitation center after being treated for COVID-19.