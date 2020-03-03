Review board recommends stripping Rod Blagojevich of law license

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — An attorney review board has recommended stripping former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich of his license to practice law.

The move was expected despite President Trump’s decision to release Blagojevich from prison early.

The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission found Blagojevich engaged in a pattern of “dishonest and deceptive conduct.

Additionally, they said he has “not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse.”

The Illinois Supreme Court previously suspended Blagojevich’s law license indefinitely after his conviction on counts of wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion.

Blagojevich came home from a Colorado prison last month.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!





