Review: Stephenson County officers justified in fatal shooting of Lena bank robbery suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephenson County police officers acted in accordance with Illinois state statues in shooting and killing a Lena bank robbery suspect in April, according to the state’s attorney.

The Illinois State Police were called in to investigate the April 9th shooting of David Determan, 52, by deputies from the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, officers responded to Citizens State Bank, 102 W Main St, after a report of an armed man in the bank.

Arriving officers saw Determan exit the bank and go to a nearby car, but when he saw the officer, Determan fired the weapon into the air and ran.

Additional police and a crisis negotiator were brought to the scene. After a lengthy stand off, police say the suspect raised his firearm in the direction of officers, police fired upon him.

Determan died at a nearby hospital.

On June 2nd, the Illinois State Police turned the findings of the investigation into the incident over to the Stephenson County State’s Attorney for review.

On June 8th, State’s Attorney Carl Larson decided that the use of force by officers was justified by Illinois statue.

Larson also said that Determan had written apology letters to his family and friends prior to entering the bank, and responding officers said he made statements intended to provoke police into shooting him.

Larson said “significant” efforts were made to save his life, but officers were justified in returning fire, concluding that “under the totality of circumstances, it could have been reasonably concluded that Determan would have continued to shoot at officer until he shot one or more of them or they shot him.”