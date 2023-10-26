HARVEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Services is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who robbed a letter carrier in Illinois on Monday, October 23rd.

According to the USPIS, the robbery happened around 4:47 p.m. in the 14800 block of S. Lexington Avenue in the city of Harvey, in Cook County.

“One subject was described as a Black male with a dark complexion, 30-35 years old, medium build, wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt with matching brown sweatpants. The subject fled in a silver Chevrolet Impala that was travelling with a dark blue Hyundai Elantra that had extensive rear-end damage. The Hyundai Elantra, seen above, was driven by a female subject and a young child was observed standing in the rear seat,” a statement read.

Authorities said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 877-876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement,” with reference to case number 4166722.