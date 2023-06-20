NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois electric automaker Rivian announced this week that the company would be giving owners of its pickup and SUVs access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

The company said it would initially offer its customers an adapter, beginning in 2024, with a plan to use Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector on its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV starting in 2025.

We’re excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality,” said RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian, according to InsideEVs. “The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption.”

Tesla has about 17,000 Supercharger stations in the U.S. There are about 54,000 public charging stations in the U.S., according to the Department of Energy, but many charge much more slowly than the Tesla stations.

Tesla’s supercharger network is a huge competitive advantage for the company based in Austin, Texas, which sells more EVs than anyone else in the U.S. Chargers often are located near freeways to enable long trips, where most fast-charging plugs are needed, and generally they’re more reliable than other networks.

The Tesla connector and cord are much lighter and easier to handle than the CCS system used by the rest of the auto industry.

Earlier this year, the White House announced that at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla’s Supercharger and Destination Charger network would be available to non-Tesla electric vehicles by the end of 2024. But the rollout thus far has been slow.

