CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois electric vehicle maker Rivian says it is set to open its first showroom in Chicago.

Rivian, which operates out of a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, produces the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and has since followed a sales model comparable to Tesla, by selling its vehicles direct to customers via its website.

The company’s Chicago showroom will allow customers to test-drive and reserve vehicles.

The R1T truck starts at $73,000 and the R1S starts at $78,000. Both have been consistently reviewed as some of the best electric vehicles on the market.

The 5,160-square-foot showroom is slated to open at 871 N. Rush Street in September.

The company opened a showroom in New York City last month and will open showrooms in Vancouver, British Columbia, next week, and Seattle, in September, according to The Pantagraph.

“The launch of Rivian Spaces is a key part of our next phase of growth, introducing retail sites as a primary experiential touchpoint and bringing the brand to life through an in-store experience,” said Rivian’s Tony Caravano, in a news release.

Rivian launched in September 2021 and has been ramping up production, securing a deal with Amazon to build electric delivery vans.

The company has 30 service centers nationwide.