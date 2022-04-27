SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — After a month of online voting, Rivian’s R1T truck was declared the winner of the third annual Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s Makers Madness contest.

The R1T truck is the first all-electric pick-up truck in production, featuring motors in each of its wheels. The Rivian plant that makes the R1T is located in Normal.

“The R1T is leading a revolution in the automotive industry, and we are proud Illinois is home to such exciting technological advancements,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

Governor J.B. Pritzker hosted the awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion to congratulate all the finalists. Manufacturing is one of the largest industry in the state.

“Illinois’ leadership in innovation is a story of our present as much as our past,” Pritzker said. “Through my administration’s strategic investments in apprenticeships, training academies and tax credits, we can open doors for more Illinoisans to access 21st century manufacturing careers.”

Rivian said they’re honored to accept this distinction.

“The mission of sustainability through investment in zero emissions, transportation technology, and economic growth is evident throughout our operations in Illinois,” James Chen, Rivian Vice President of Public Policy, said. “We are proud to call Illinois home.”

Over 400 products were nominated before a bracket of the 16 most popular were selected. According to IMA, over 200,000 votes were cast between March 22nd and April 24th.

Rounding out the Top 4 are diffraction gratings used in VR glasses made in Champaign, spacecraft parts for the Orion Capsule made in Rockford and the snack Fruit by the Foot manufactured in Belvidere.