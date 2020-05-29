RMTD bringing back nighttime service next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District announced Friday that it will resume operation of its weeknight service, beginning next week.

On June 1st, the #31, #32, #33, #34, #35 and #36 routes will resume operation until 11:15 p.m.

The #N36 Perryville route will temporarily begin service one hour earlier, starting at 5:15 pm. RMTD will continue the regular operation of late night shuttles from 11:15 pm to 11:45 pm.

All other Weekday and Saturday service will continue to operate per the current COVID-19 related

service reduction schedule until further notice.

“Based on our current staffing resources, we have determined that we are now able to restore and

sustain the regular operation of Weeknight service” states RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe.

Wearing a mask or facial covering will continue to be a requirement to use RMTD services

until further notice. To help ensure social distancing on buses, a limit of 10 riders per bus will remain in effect.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

