RMTD returning to regular routes and fares on May 30th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District announced Monday that it will return to its pre-COVID-19 route system and fares, starting Sunday, May 30th.

The standard day service consists of 19 routes serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park and Belvidere between the hours of 5:15 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. At 6:15 p.m. weekday service transitions to the 6 night routes which run from 6:15 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. in Rockford only. The late night shuttles will also run between 11:15 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. providing transportation from downtown to final destinations along the night routes for late night passengers. Saturday routes will also return to the pre-COVID-19 service levels and Sunday service continues to remain unchanged.

Ridership will be limited to 24 passengers per vehicle until further notice, and riders are encouraged to enter through the front doors of the bus and exit through the rear doors.

Passengers will be required to wear masks until state or federal guidance changes.

For more information on times and schedules, passengers should visit rmtd.org.