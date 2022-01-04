Wisconsin teen killed in Burger King drive-thru robbery attempt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 16-year-old Milwaukee Burger King worker is dead after someone apparently shot her through the drive-thru window.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Jan. 2 around 10:15 p.m., a homicide happened at a Burger King located on the 5100 block of West Capitol Drive.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Niesha Harris-Brazell was shot about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect is described as an African American man with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, a facemask and was armed with a handgun.

Police released surveillance footage Monday that shows the suspect leaning into the drive-thru window from a Chevrolet Impala holding a gun.

Investigators believe the shooting was part of a robbery. The shooter remains at large.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the shooting a “horrible tragedy.” He said Harris-Brazell appeared to be a hard-working teenager with a bright future.