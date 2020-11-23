Robinson becomes fifth undrafted rookie to eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 22: James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball as Robert Spillane #41 of the Pittsburgh Steelers defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTVO/WQRF) — Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back James Robinson achieved yet another historic milestone in his young NFL career. In Sunday’s contest Robinson had 17 carries for 73 yards, and 2 catches for 21 yards, for a total of 94 yards from scrimmage.

As a result, Robinson pushed his total yards from scrimmage over the 1,000 yard-mark becoming just the fifth undrafted rookie player to accomplish that. Robinson joins Clark Gaines (1976), Dominic Rhodes (2001), LeGarette Blount (2010), and Phillip Lindsay (2018) as the only other undrafted rookie runners to surpass 1,000 total yards from scrimmage.

But as he’s done multiple times this season, Robinson set his name in the recordbooks again becoming the quickest undrafted rookie to total 1,000 scrimmage yards, having done it through his first 10 career games.