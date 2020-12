BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Running back James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars stiff arms defensive end Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of their game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a 40-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson found the end zone on a 17-yard touchdown reception from Gardner Minshew.

Much like the Jags offense as a whole, Robinson was held to limited production. He finished with 16 carries for 35 yards, as well as three receptions for 18 yards and the touchdown.

Minshew dimed this to Robinson 😳



(via @Jaguars)pic.twitter.com/SZNpM8jzAH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 20, 2020

Robinson left Sunday’s contest in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.