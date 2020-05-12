Rochelle community hosts parade for front-line works in honor of International Nurses Day

ROCKFORD, Il. (WTVO) — Another Stateline community is honoring its front line workers. The city of Rochelle held a drive by parade Tuesday afternoon to show appreciation for staff at Rochelle Community Hospital and other front line workers.

People decorated their cars and held signs that read “Thank You Essential Workers” and “Thank You Heath Care Heroes.”

Residents honked their horns and waved as they drove by the hospital. Rochelle’s Police and Fire Departments tagged along too.

“We need to make sure our health care workers and front line people in the hospitals and nursing homes understand that we’re all here for them because they’re all there for us. We are just so thankful for all of them,” Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows said.

The mayor said that around 125 people participated in the parade.

