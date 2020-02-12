Rochelle community staple to be demolished

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) After 15 years, the Hickory Grove Banquet Center, 1127 N 7th Street, is closing its doors.

The building which houses Hickory Grove, Abraham’s Bar and Grille, as well as a swimming facility will be shut down and demolished. After years of struggling to keep up with maintenance, the owner, Robin Gournaris, is saying goodbye.

“Everyday that I’m here there’s an issue, everyday there’s an issue that I have to deal with running it like there’s 3 businesses in one on top of dealing with the building,” she said.

The building is owned by the Ogle County Civic Center Authority. However, the Rochelle City Council just voted to buy and demolish the property. City leaders hope to completely redevelop the area.

Rochelle City Manager, Jeff Fiegenschuh explained the decision: “It’s in very bad shape the OCCA board they don’t generate any revenue besides the leases and they don’t generate enough in lease revenue to pay their city utility bills,” he said.

While the building may be closing, the memories made inside will last forever.

“Whether you got married here or met your significant other here I’d like to think I did a good job of making great memories for people,” Gournaris added.

The building will close on July 18th.

