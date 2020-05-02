Rochelle Foods re-opens after employee COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department indicated that Rochelle Hormel Foods plant is re-opening Saturday after being forced to close. The Ogle County Health Department ordered the closure of the plant in Rochelle weeks ago due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases there.

The factory was ordered to shut down within 48 hours after 24 workers contracted the disease.

More than 800 workers were tested for the virus. Officials say that of the over 800 tested, 123 positive cases were identified.

The health department thanked both KSB and Rochelle Community hospitals for conducting the tests.

Workers were paid during the closure, and did not have to pay for the tests, the company said. The company is implementing several strict social distancing guidelines after it re-opens.

The factory produces bacon products and microwavable meals.

We reached out to Rochelle Foods but they did not immediately comment.

