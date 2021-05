ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rochelle is hoping to attract more business, thanks to a new electrical substation.

Crews broke ground Friday morning on the $14 million project.

The City says it will increase power reliability for nearby industries and put Rochelle in a new voltage class, which means it will be able to offer electricity to larger users.

Mayor John Bearrows said the investment for residential, commercial and industrial customers is key for future growth.