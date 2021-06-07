Rochelle man dies during swimming race in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old man from Rochelle man has died after participating in a swimming race in Madison on Saturday.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Michael J. Hahn was pulled from the water after another swimmer alerted a lifeguard that he was unconscious.

Hahn was participating in the Big Swell Swim Race on Lake Monona around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, Hahn was taken ashore and life-saving efforts were utilized before he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday, and the Dane County Medical Examiner said additional testing is underway.