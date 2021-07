OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Karl Fell, 45, of Rochelle, was sentenced to prison Friday after a being convicted of a 2020 sexual assault.

Rochelle Police investigated the sex assault of an adult victim in February 2020 in the 100 block of McConaughy Avenue.

Police said when they arrived, Fell had left the residence but he was found a short time later. The woman did not need medical attention, police said.

Fell was convicted of Criminal Sexual Assault and was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison.