Rochelle Police looking for sex offender with outstanding warrants

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) Rochelle Police announced on Tuesday that they are on the hunt for a registered sex offender.
Katherine Milliron, 27, of Rochelle is wanted on two outstanding Ogle County warants for Failure to Register since August 2019.
Crimestopper will pay up to $1000 for details that lead to an arrest. Police ask anyone with information regarding Milliron’s whereabouts to call the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-732-2136 or Ogle/Lee Crime Stoppers at 1-888-228-4488.
