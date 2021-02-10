Rochelle School District looks to consolidate elementary schools

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Administrators in the Rochelle School District say an elementary school could be on the chopping block due to a drop in enrollment.

May School on North 2nd Street would only be half-full next year. For a savings of $200,000 next year and $300,000 the following year.

The school board plans to consolidate attendance down to three elementary schools.

Administrators would close May School, have one building for Pre-K through 1st Grade, and another for 2nd and 3rd, and a separate building for 3rd-5th.

A remote learning teacher would be assigned to each grade. A parent feedback session is being held Thursday night at Lincoln School.