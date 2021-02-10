Rochelle School District looks to consolidate elementary schools

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Administrators in the Rochelle School District say an elementary school could be on the chopping block due to a drop in enrollment.

May School on North 2nd Street would only be half-full next year. For a savings of $200,000 next year and $300,000 the following year.

The school board plans to consolidate attendance down to three elementary schools.

Administrators would close May School, have one building for Pre-K through 1st Grade, and another for 2nd and 3rd, and a separate building for 3rd-5th.

A remote learning teacher would be assigned to each grade. A parent feedback session is being held Thursday night at Lincoln School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories