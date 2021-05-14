Rock County lifts mask mandate, effective immediately

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Health Department Officer Katrina Harwood announced the lifting of the county’s mask mandate, effective immediately.

“People who are not fully vaccinated should still follow CDC guidance and continue social distancing and wearing masks indoors and in crowded spaces,” the Health Department said Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

According to the CDC Federal Mask Requirement, everyone must still wear masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation. Businesses may choose to keep mask requirements in place for everyone rather than asking for vaccination status.