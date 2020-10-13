Rock County records single-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 83%

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — In the last 24 hours, Rock County health officials reported a one-day coronavirus positivity rate of 83%.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the county reported 143 total positive tests compared to only 29 negative results in the past day.
Health officials say the county has 941 total active COVID-19 cases. There have been a total of 36 people that have passed away in the county due to COVID-19 complications.
A total of 2,483individuals have recovered from the virus.
Click here for the full data.
On Tuesday afternoon, health officials reported a 65% positivity rate. The total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Cases stands at 3,477.
