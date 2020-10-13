Rock County records single-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 83%

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — In the last 24 hours, Rock County health officials reported a one-day coronavirus positivity rate of 83%.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the county reported 143 total positive tests compared to only 29 negative results in the past day.

Health officials say the county has 941 total active COVID-19 cases. There have been a total of 36 people that have passed away in the county due to COVID-19 complications.

A total of 2,483individuals have recovered from the virus.

On Tuesday afternoon, health officials reported a 65% positivity rate. The total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Cases stands at 3,477.

