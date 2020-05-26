Rock County reports 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — An additional 63 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rock County on Tuesday, with 27 people currently being treated at hospitals in Janesville and Beloit.

So far, there have been 583 confirmed cases of the disease in Rock County, and 16 people have died.

In Wisconsin, there are 15,863 cases and 517 deaths statewide so far.

In the United States as a whole, 1,671,728 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and 98,584 have died.

Worldwide, 5,549,131 people have been infected, and 348,224 have died.

