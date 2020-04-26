Rock County Sheriff looking for woman after two men are stabbed

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash and possible stabbing in the area of S. Olson Road and W. STH 81 on Sunday.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two adults males who were injured and needed medical attention. A female, later identified as Alondra I. Gallardo, 21, had fled the scene on foot. Officers used K-9 officers and drone technology but were unable to find her.

The victims were taken via ambulance to Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released. Investigators say Gallardo knew both of the men.

The incident is still under investigation but the Rock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Gallardo. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 608-757-2244.

