ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WTVO) — Investigators with the Illinois State Police have arrested 33-year-old Conor Prince on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Agents with the ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in the 600 block of 5th Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Whiteside County State’s Attorney authorized charges against Prince based on the evidence collected at the scene, and he was booked into the Whiteside County Jail to await his pre-trial release bond hearing.