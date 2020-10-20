Rock House Kids in need of winter gear donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local kids will stay warm this winter thanks to a generous donation.

‘Christmas For Kids’ dropped off the gifts Tuesday morning to Rock House Kids in Rockford. The donations included winter coats, blankets, underwear, and flashlights.

Rock House works with kids ages 6 to 18 who are in need.

Administrators say the donation will help ease some worries created by the pandemic.

“Keeping warm is a necessity for the winter. We need to keep them covered. We need to keep our doors open, so they can get a hot meal Monday through Thursday. It’s all about keeping the kids safe and warm and taking care of their necessities,” said executive director Deanna Lacney.

Rock House Kids is still in need of more winter gear. Click here for more details on how you can help.

