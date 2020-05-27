Rock House Kids receives financial boost from local organizations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A safe haven for Rockford kids gets a generous donation from several organizations.

Rock House Kids recieved over $11,600 in grants. The funds came from Aldi, The Ironman Foundation, Northern Illinois Food Bank and The United Way of Rock River Valley.

The money will go towards feeding kids during the pandemic and towards programming when the facility is allowed to completely re-open.

During the stay-at-hom order, Rock House has provided Rockford families with bags of food for pick-up or deliver.

