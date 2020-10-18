Rock House Kids unveils new mural, plans to double capacity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local safe haven for children in our community will able to extend to a helping hand to more kids in Rockford. Rock House Kids unveiled their newest addition on Saturday.

The colorful mural has been years in the making. The colors help brighten the building that serves at-risk youth in Rockford.

The non-profit also announced a new campaign for an expansion called ‘The Capital Campaign.’

The goal is to help Rock House Kids gain more space to bring more kids in. The expansion will double the capacity of the facility.

“It makes us more determined. Because our doors have to stay open. We need to be here so that the kids can run here. And we need to open up earlier…The parents, they got thrown into this and if we can come alongside and help them–we are. And we just space everybody out,” said Deanna Lacny, the executive director for Rock House Kids.

Rock House Kids say they are in desperate need of blankets for the kids. For more information on how you can help, click here or call 815-962-5067.

