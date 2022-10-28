(WTVO) — Rock n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87, his publicist confirmed on Friday.

Lewis was known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” and “Breathless,” and for merging styles such as blues, gospel, country, and honky-tonk.

Lewis was in a league with artists such as Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Fats Domino, and Buddy Holly at the birth of rock n’ roll in the 1950’s.

He was known for setting pianos on fire during his stage performances and hitting hecklers with a microphone and became known as the Wild Man of Rock n’ Roll.

“He shot holes in the wall of his Memphis office with a .38 revolver, shot his bass player in the chest, ‘by accident,’ with a .357. His life, at different times, was a blur of high-speed chases and Crown Royal,” his publicist said in a statement.

His life was the subject of a 1989 feature film, “Great Balls of Fire,” starring Dennis Quaid, and depicted his controversial marriage to his 13-year-old cousin.

His cousin was televangelist Jimmy Swaggart.

Lewis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Country Music Hall of Fame last week.

“I’ve had an interesting life,” he said, in his 2014 biography, “haven’t I?”

He suffered various injuries and illnesses through the last years of his life, his publicist wrote.

“Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis. He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid,” his publicist said.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis, his children Jerry Lee Lewis III, Ronnie Lewis, Pheobe Lewis and Lori Lancaster, sister Linda Gail Lewis, cousin Jimmy Swaggart and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.