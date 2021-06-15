Rock River ‘Anything That Floats’ Race canceled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials announced Tuesday that the 2021 “Rock River Anything That Floats Race” has been canceled this year.

The race’s steering committee said they did not have enough time to put the event together, following the State of Illinois’ reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group also cited skyrocketing costs of raft-building equipment, and a decrease in interest from prior boat captains in participating this year.

“With a lack of time, team interest, sponsorship and other challenges facing us this summer, we have decided to drop anchor on a 2021 event and redouble our planning efforts to bring back the Rock River Anything That Floats Race in 2022,” the committee said in a statement.