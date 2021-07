ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The restriction on boat traffic on the Rock River has been lifted, according to the Illinois Conservation Police.

The river had been closed to watercraft as first responders worked to bring in equipment to deal with the Chemtool plant fire on June 14th.

The plant, located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road, caught fire and exploded.

A section of the river, from the Rockton Dam upstream to Beloit, Wisconsin, was closed in the aftermath.