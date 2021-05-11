Rock River Valley Blood Center facing blood shortage once again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center is asking for your help, as blood donations hit a new low.

During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rock River Valley Blood Center says it received a good amount of donations. But in the last few months, those donations have decreased dramatically.

The center typically needs seven hundred donors a week to meet area needs. Administrators say by donating blood, you can help save lives.

“We do not have the people coming in as you can see in our donor room it’s completely empty we’ve had very few people come in today it’s just a really dire situation and we need people to step up,” said Heidi Ognibene.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Find more details on how to donate here.