Rock River Valley Blood Center has received an overwhelming amount of donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center encountered a problem its never had before… they have too much blood.



Over the last two weeks donors have been coming in non-stop to do their part and help with the pandemic.



The center has been able to fill up on every blood type it needs. As a result, their donation sites have closed on Monday and Tuesday.



“Hospitals aren’t using as much. Everything has slowed down because our pace of the world has slowed down. Accidents, trauma, everything has slowed down,” said Heidi Ognibene, from Rock River Valley Blood Center.

However, the blood center stresses that just because it has enough blood doesn’t mean people should stop donating. It is temporarily closed because blood only has a 42 day shelf life and they don’t want to throw any away.



Donor sites will re-open this Saturday but by appointment only.



To find out more information on show to schedule a donation click this link https://www.rrvbc.org/donate/