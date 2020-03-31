Rock River Valley holds blood drive during COVID-19 shortage

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Local organizations are looking to the community to make potential life saving donations. The Rock River Valley Blood Center held a blood drive Tuesday afternoon during an especially needed demand for blood.

“We are always short on blood. And since a lot of the high schools have been canceled, we have been losing a lot of our high school drives. So, those are hundreds of units of blood we’re not getting that we would normally receive this time of year,” explained Nathan Jones, a donor care specialist.

Social distancing guidelines were put in place. Health experts say there are no known risks of spreading COVID-19 by donating blood.

All blood types are needed. If you are interested, click here.

