Rock River Valley holds blood drive during COVID-19 shortage

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Local organizations are looking to the community to make potential life saving donations. The Rock River Valley Blood Center held a blood drive Tuesday afternoon during an especially needed demand for blood.
“We are always short on blood. And since a lot of the high schools have been canceled, we have been losing a lot of our high school drives. So, those are hundreds of units of blood we’re not getting that we would normally receive this time of year,” explained Nathan Jones, a donor care specialist.
Social distancing guidelines were put in place. Health experts say there are no known risks of spreading COVID-19 by donating blood.
All blood types are needed. If you are interested, click here.
